Indian occupying forces martyr three Kashmiris in Pulwama



The Indian Occupation forces in Jammu and Kashmir have yet again attacked innocent Kashmiris. Three young Kashmiris were martyred in the region’s Pulwama district Wednesday after Indian occupying forces opened fire on them under the guise of a siege and search operation.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the occupying Indian administration has also suspended internet service in Pulwama as well as in other districts on IOJK.

KMS says that in the last few days, there has been an increase in the number of killings under the guise of false search operations by the Indian forces in the occupied valley.