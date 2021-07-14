Rupee recovers 38 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee recovered 38 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 159.12 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 159.50.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 159.2 and Rs 159.9 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was depreciated by Rs 1.35 and closed at Rs 187.66 against the last day’s trading of Rs 189.01 the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.44, whereas a decrease of 59 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 220.50 as compared to its last closing of Rs221.09.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 10 paisas each to close at Rs 43.32 and Rs 42.42 respectively.