Thar police arrests two of the accused persons Dodo Bheel murder case



MITHI: Thar police after arresting two of the three accused of the murder case of Dodo Bheel produced them in the local court in Mithi on Wednesday.

Mr Majid Qaimkhani, the SHO of Jhangro Police Station on Wednesday claimed to have arrested the in-charge of the security company of the mining company, Kashif Raza aka Commando and Qamar Abbas and produced in Mithi from where both accused were first sent to healthcare facilities for different medical tests and then were sent to sub-jail in Mithi on the judicial remand for 14 days by Mr Reejo Mal , the judge of the civil court. The local lawyers of the desert district had boycotted to appear for the accused persons as per the joint decision of the bar council.

The SHO Qaimkhani, told the media persons that they arrested two of the accused in the third case, which was registered on the complaint of Mohammad Siddiq Rahimoon, who was also kept in an alleged torture cell and was brutally tortured for many days by security guards within the premises of the mining company along with murdered Dodo Bheel and injured Ghulam Qadir Khokhar. he informed all the prime suspects had sought the bails in two other FIR including that of Dodo Bheel.