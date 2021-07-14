Haleem Adil bashes Sindh govt over lack of preparation following monsoon rains

Mr Haleem Adil, Sheikh, the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly has asked the PPP leaders to stop taking the credit for three mega sewerage schemes being undertaken by the officials of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA ) with the estimated cost of Rs 35 billion by the Federal government. Mr Sheikh said that some inefficient’ and incompetent members of Sindh cabinet were seen busy in the photo sessions for the past few days after the city was blessed with moderate showers.

Mr Adil Sheikh, who is also the senior vice president of PTI, in a press release issued here on Wednesday, warned that in case of more predicted rainfalls in Karachi could create great problems for the citizens of Karachi mainly due to corrupt practices and inefficiency of Murad Ali Shah and his team members. He said that the construction work on three mega projects was being undertaken very efficiently with transparency to save Karachi from urban-flooding.

The PTI leader said that projects, which were handed over to NDMA had already been near completion and were likely to be put in operation to carry away the sewage adding he claimed it was the federal government given the compensation to affected people of anti-enchantment drives for two years.” The federal government had made the payment of Rs 1,324 million for the rent and Rs 24 million for their utility bills of the affectees.” Mr Sheikh said.

He warned the Sindh government of the dire consequence if the residents of Karachi had to face similar worst conditions in case of more downpours during the current monsoon season.

He said in case of more rainfalls and the subsequent damages to human lives and their properties, the responsibility would fall on the corrupt like Syed Murad Ali Shah, who had just returned from America after submitting the CV and other documents of chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The PTI leader observed that those were golden days in Karachi rainfalls during the monsoon rainfalls used to bring the joys and jubilation for Karactities but now moderate showers often resulted in uncountable miseries and difficulties for the same people.” This has been happening because of the massive corruption and inefficiency of PPP rulers in Sindh, who have never made any concerted efforts to even correct the damaged drainage system of the city and are only interested in making money,” he added. Mr Sheikh alleged that the PPP rulers for the past 13 years had done for Karachi other districts of the province.

The PTI leader said that Federal government under Karachi Transmission Plan had undertaken the constriction of Gujar Nala and two other mega projects of the gutters in Mehmoodabad and Orangi adding he said that Sindh government had taken upon the responsibility to construct and complete as many as 41 gutter lines of Karachi Municipal Committees meant to drain out the rainwater bu officials of Sindh government t could not undertake the work on those projects despite the repeated promises . He said that it was also the responsibility of the provincial government to cleanse and reconstruct as many as five hundred gutters of district municipal corporations (DMCs) but they had turned the blind eye and left the gutter lines in miserable conditions, which, according to him, might create catastrophic conditions in certain areas of the city in case of more rainfalls.

He said that PPP leaders, besides turning the entire province in ruins, had also left no stone upturned to turn Karachi into heaps of garbage and sewage. Mr Sheikh asked Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui to stop daydreaming to become the new political administrator of Karachi, as according to him, he was was rejected by the people of the city during the last general elections but was inducted in the provincial cabinet with two lucrative jobs to earn money for himself and his masters. ” He has failed to run smoothly two important ministries” he added and said that such moves would be resisted and challenged in the courts of law.

The person, who never felt any shame or remorse for his own incompetence to run two ministries efficiently and honestly and was only busy in defending the most corrupt people during the media talks on TV channels.

Mr Sheikh said that such people had no right to get the top slot in a city which was already bearing burnt of the worst governance and massive malpractices by PPP rulers.

The city which is earning 90 percent revenues of the province has badly been damaged by the corrupt rulers” he remarked and warned that any political misadventure by corrupt PPP leadership could great unrest among the people of metropolis

The PTI leader said that it was great concern and grief that farmers in various districts were on the roads to register their protest and demand water for the cultivation of rice and other chief crops of the season but the irrigation officials were only busy and concerned to divert the water flows towards the lands of PPP leaders.

” The farmers and growers of Sindh only want the due share of their water in their respective irrigation canals ” he added and said that the farmers even in Larkana were seen protesting outside the residence of Suhail Anwar Siyal demanding water of their share.

” The farmers can never get their due share of irrigation as long as there exist illegal waterways and direct outlets of the influential people including the top leaders of PPP. He alleged that Mr Syall was earning huge money in bribes by transfers and postings of the irrigation officials, who were also selling water through the tampered modules of the waterways and minors in various parts of the province.

Mr Sheikh said that PPP rulers by mismanaging the regulation of the water flows of poor farmers were not only getting humiliation and denunciation but were also inviting divine wrath. The PTI leader again rejected the claims that Sindh was not getting the due share of water from the officials of Irsa.