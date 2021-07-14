Sherry reacts to Gandapur’s remarks over Zulfikar Bhutto in parliament

ISLAMABAD: Taking note of PTI minister Amin Ali Gandapur’s remarks on Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (SZAB) in an election rally in Azad Kashmir, Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan People’s Party in Senate and Chair of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Sherry Rehman said,” Those who point fingers on SZAB should first look at themselves. How can those that were involved in Gilgit-Baltistan election rigging, come again to steal these elections? This propaganda against Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed and his family continues even today after 50 years. Those who offer bribes of crores for a single vote have no knowledge of history or morality. PTI government has not set a good precedent by not apologising for these comments”.

In his speech in Azad Kashmir, the minister declared Zulfikar Ali Bhutto a traitor and Nawaz Sharif a dacoit. He alleged that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto divided the country just for the sake of prime ministership.

“It is the same SZAB who repatriated our 90,000 soldiers from India. He never compromised when it came to Pakistan and remained steadfast in his ambition to improve things for Pakistan, whether it was US threating him or the dictator back home, he never made a deal with anyone. This government has clearly missed a few lessons in our history” concluded Vice President PPP, Senator Sherry Rehman.

Sherry slams PCTB for banning a book with Malala’s picture

Senator Sherry Rehman continued with her speech and said, “According to news reports, Punjab curriculum text board (PCTB) has banned a book because it carried Malala’s picture in it. Last year the same policy of erasure was seen with SMBB’s picture in a documentary celebrating women heroes. What message is the government giving to the world? That courageous women have no place in our official history? Their names and images are to be erased in Pakistan while the world celebrates them?”

“Internationally Pakistan’s identity is actually better recognized by these iconic women. People have established institutes in SMBB’s name and Malala has her own education fund, and this is how we are disrespecting their contributions in their own country? Why is the government denigrating women who achieve as controversial ? It is the state’s responsibility to protect its women but instead of doing that, they are busy deciding who gets to be a national hero or not” said Vice President PPP, Senator Sherry Rehman.