PM Khan to visit Uzbekistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has scheduled a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation consisting Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other senior members of his cabinet, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Tashkent on the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Beside members of his cabinet, a group of Pakistan’s leading businessmen will also fly with the PM during the trip. PM Khan will be addressing the first Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum. Leading businessmen from Pakistan and Uzbekistan will participate in the forum and also hold B2B meetings.

The two countries will also hold the 6th session of the Joint Inter-Governmental Commission (JIGC) and inaugural session of Joint Business Council (JBC) on July 14, 2021 in Tashkent.

On the invitation of the Uzbek president, PM Khan will also attend the International Conference on “Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity: Challenges and Opportunities.” The Conference will be attended by Ministers/high representatives from Central and South Asian as well as other important countries, International Organizations, International Financial Institutions, think-tanks and scholars.

In his interactions during the visit, the PM will highlight his vision of ‘Naya Pakistan’, Pakistan’s positive contribution to peace and security at the regional and international level, and the shift from geo-politics to geo-economics.