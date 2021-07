Renowned Pakistan actress Ayeza Khan, on Wednesday, shared her life lessons with 9.5million followers on Instagram.

“Spread your wings and FLY..,” captioned Ayeza in her awe-inspiring photo; captured with both of her arms open in the air.

For her day out, the Mery Paas Tum Ho star was attired in a brown dress and left her long curled hair opened.

Her Instagram post soon became viral and got filled with countless praises along with heart emoticons by her fans all across the globe.