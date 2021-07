DI KHAN: A six feet tall and over nine feet long bull named Bhola Bhala, is ready to leave Dera Ismail Khan for Karachi’s cattle market.

The bull is over 40 mounds and known for being the largest and heaviest animal in the region.

The animal is being sent to Karachi’s market, where Bhola Bhala will be sold in light of Eidul Adha.

No one in the region was able to buy the animal, due to the high prices.