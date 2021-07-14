CNIC fraud case, FIA arrests three more suspects

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three people for allegedly issuing fake identity cards to foreign nationals.

Three people have been arrested by the FIA’s anti-human trafficking unit, including a National Database Registration Authority employee.

“Arrested NADRA employee is data entry operator Musa Abbasi,” FIA officials said.

Mairaj, another defendant, is an agent who assists aliens in obtaining identification cards. According to FIA officials, the third accused, Ameen, was allegedly involved in obtaining the CNIC in collusion with NADRA employees using forged documents.

“Arrested agent had demanded 30,000 rupees as gratification money from Ameen,” according to officials.

Two more NADRA employees have been arrested on charges of issuing fake computerised national identity cards (CNICs) to national and foreign citizens, according to the FIA’s investigation officer.

In two cases related to the fake CNICs scandal, the intelligence agency’s anti-human trafficking circle made ten arrests. Two more men have been arrested by the FIA investigation officer, bringing the total number of men arrested in these cases to 13.

Two NADRA assistant directors, a superintendent, an agent, and six Afghan citizens who were allegedly involved in obtaining CNICs were among those arrested. In addition, three members of the same family were among the men arrested.

Afghans, Bengalis, Burmese, and other foreign nationals have received Pakistani CNICs through illegal means.

Some nationals and foreigners were given Pakistani CNICs by NADRA employees in exchange for bribes ranging from Rs8,000 to Rs200,000, while others were given CNICs with fake names alongside their original national identity cards.

Furthermore, NADRA officials had provided fake Pakistani CNICs to Al-Qaeda, Baloch, and Sindhi nationalists.