Sindh decides to close schools, bans indoor dining as cases surge

KARACHI: The decision to close schools and impose a ban on indoor dining among other measures as COVID-19 cases spike in the province amid fears of the fourth wave have been finalized by the Sindh government.

The steps were taken Wednesday during the meeting of the Provincial Coronavirus Taskforce headed by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

According to details, schools for classes till Grade VIII will be closed from Friday while classes from 9th and above will be closed except for examination.

The chief minister expressed concern on the worsening situation of COVID-19 in Sindh during the meeting as the positivity ratio has increased sharply during the past few days.

* انڈور ڈائننگ کو کل رات سے بند کرنے کا فیصلہ * اسکول کلاس اول سے اٹھویں جمعہ سے بند کرنے کا فیصلہ * نویں کلاس اور اس سے زائد تعلیمی ادارے سوائے امتحانات کے بند ہوجائینگے — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) July 14, 2021



It was also decided to impose a ban on indoor restaurants, amusement parks, water parks, tourists spots, cinemas, gyms and indoor games from Friday while Hawkesbay and Keenjhar lake are set to close. Cinemas, indoor gyms and indoor sports activities would close from tomorrow.

The decision comes after health officials on Monday proposed renewed restrictions fearing the fourth wave of the pandemic rearing its head in the province, particularly in Karachi.

More than 40 cases of the Delta variant — a highly virulent Covid-19 strain that has caused devastation in India a few months back — have been reported in Karachi during the current month.