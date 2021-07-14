Crackdown launched against unvaccinated passengers in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh’s Transport Department has launched a crackdown on passengers who have not received vaccinations.

The deputy commissioner of Larkana has provided an ambulance to the transport department for vaccination of unvaccinated passengers, according to provincial transport minister Awais Qadir Shah.

“Over 50 unvaccinated passengers were administered vaccine shots in the ambulance,” the minister said.

“Ten vehicles were confiscated over not having vaccination certificates and non-compliance of the coronavirus SOPs,” the transport minister said.

In addition, 40 public transportation vehicles were fined Rs. 80,000, he added.

Teams from the Transport Department checked vaccination certificates in Sukkur, Hyderabad, Larkana, Shikarpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Thatta, and other cities across Sindh during their drive.

Passengers should keep their corona vaccination certificates on them while travelling, according to the minister.

In response to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the province, Sindh’s transport ministry has formed teams to check COVID-19 vaccination certificates of people using public transportation across the province.

The teams will check vaccination certificates at inter-city and intra-city bus stops to ensure that people using public transportation are protected from the pandemic.

According to the department, the drive will go on until July 18.

Only vaccinated people will be allowed to travel by public transport in Sindh, according to Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Shah.

In a statement, he said that travellers’ vaccination certificates would be checked to ensure that they had been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

People coming to Sindh from other provinces should also bring proof of vaccination, according to the minister.

To stop the virus from spreading, Shah emphasised the importance of citizen cooperation.