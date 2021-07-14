Corona positivity rate rises more than 4%

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s corona positivity rate surpassed 4% for the second time in three days on Wednesday morning, as the country’s daily case count continues to rise.

According to data from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), Pakistan had its highest coronavirus positivity ratio of 4.09 percent on Sunday since May 30, when it was at 4.05 percent.

The infection rate currently stands at 4.17%.

According to NCOC data from Wednesday, 47,472 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, with 1,980 positive for coronavirus.

With the addition of 24 additional fatalities, the national death toll now stands at 22,642.

After a little more than a month, the country’s active number of cases surpassed 40,000. There are now 40,862 active cases.

According to the official portal, the number of coronavirus recoveries in the country has reached 915,343, with a total of 978,847 cases.

Total cases reported in Sindh are 349,586, in Punjab 348,725, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 139,710, in Islamabad Capital Territory 83,956, in Balochistan 28,434, in Gilgit-Baltistan 7,044 and in Islamabad Capital Territory 83,956 and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir 21,392.