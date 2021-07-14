ABC lauds govt for taxpayers’ facilitation, ease of doing business

The American Business Council (ABC) of Pakistan has appreciated the efforts of the government to facilitate taxpayers, ameliorate ease of doing business and incentivize digitisation of the economy.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the council is delighted to note that the government of Pakistan has positively reflected on its policy recommendations and incorporated it in the Federal Budget 2021 – 2022, focusing on the broadening of the tax base, removal of tax distortions, and ease of doing business. The government appreciated the efforts and valuable input of the Council, and incorporated ABC’s proposals of, reduction in turnover tax from 1.5 per cent to 1.25 percent, sales tax chargeability at time of the advance, reduction in withholding tax on distributors from 2 per cent to 0.25 percent, withdrawal of FED on fruit juices, syrup, squashes water, and water containing added sugar for sweetening purposes and removal of Federal Excise Duty (FED) on MDR portion of digital payment transactions.

The Executive Committee of the Council held exclusive, high-profile meetings with the Chairman of Federal Board of Revenue, Asim Ahmed, Federal Minister of Finance, ShaukatTarin, Chairman Board of Investment, Atif R Bokhari and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul RazakDawood.

It is pertinent to mention that the President of The American Business Council of Pakistan Asif Peer was appointed as a Member of FBR’s Anomaly Committee, formed to identify and remove the technical and legal anomalies in the Finance Bill 2021.

“ABC extends its gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and functionaries for their endless time and support, especially the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue, Asim Ahmed, Federal Minister of Finance, ShaukatTarin, Board of Investment Chairman, AtifBokhari, Advisor to PM on Commerce and Investment, Abdul RazzakDawood. The ABC especially appreciates the value added by the Consul General, Rob Silberstein, at the US Consulate, during these discussions,” said Asif Peer, President ABC

“The future holds incredible opportunities for the business community and if the Government of Pakistan continues to support in facilitating such inputs and discussions on challenges faced by the economy more avenues can be unlocked in future through valuable insights and dedication. We are grateful to the Government of Pakistan for incorporating our inputs in facilitating taxpayers and incentivizing digitization of the economy.” he added.