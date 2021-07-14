BiP increases group calls to 15 participants

The maximum number of participants in HD-quality voice and group video calls via BiP has increased to 15, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

With more than 82 million downloads worldwide and over two million downloads in the Pakistani market, the communication platform BiP has added another new feature to its distinctive innovations to meet the needs and demands of its users.

With the inclusion of this feature, Pakistani users in Pakistan and abroad who are far away from each other will get closer with BiP, while crowded families can also make video calls to celebrate each other’s Eid. Having witnessed over two million downloads already, this special feature is making BiP increasingly popular amongst Pakistani users.

BiP, developed by Turkish engineers and whose user data is protected in high-security data centres in Turkey, continues to be the pioneer of communication platforms with superior features that differ from its competitors.

The number of participants for HD-quality audio and group video calls over BiP, a platform with more than 82 million downloads, has increased from 10 to 15 now. BiP, which nearly doubles the maximum number of participants compared to its competitors, will continue to be the meeting point for business and recreational meetings and the best option for crowded families to meet up and celebrate each other’s Eid.