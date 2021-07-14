Pakistan to enhance energy cooperation with Iran: Hammad

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has expressed the commitment to work for further enhancing energy cooperation with Iran as per the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed during the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran.

Hammad Azhar said this during a meeting with Ambassador of Iran Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, according to an official statement.

Hammad Azhar while underscoring the importance of Iranian electricity import to districts of Balochistan especially Gawadar, said that it is playing a pivotal role in provision of electricity to these areas. He also expressed the commitment to work for further enhancing cooperation between both countries in the energy sector.

The Iranian ambassador informed the minister that Iranian side is ready to deliver more electricity to Pakistan and necessary infrastructure in this regard is built by his country. He informed that close coordination between the relevant organisations dealing with import of electricity is needed for early materialisation of the project.

The two sides discussed matters relating to cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector.

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that lasting peace and security in the region is the need of the hour, adding that Pakistan’s energy needs can be met through the Islamic Republic of Iran. Khan addressing the inaugural session of the two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue in Islamabad said without peace and security in the region it is difficult to achieve economic prosperity.