Dollar climbs to Rs 159.51 as rupee sheds 15 paisas

Pakistan rupee depreciated against the US dollar in the interbank for the second straight day on Tuesday and shed another 15 paisas (-0.09 percent). According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar opened at Rs159.36 and closed at Rs159.51. Within the open market, the US dollar was traded at 159.50/160.30. Pakistani rupee shed Rs0.34 against the US dollar during the last two days, while depreciation during the fiscal year 2021-22 has been Rs1.97. However, the local unit has so far gained Rs0.60 in 2021. Currency experts said that the local currency remained under pressure because of higher dollar demand for import payments. They said that the market responded earlier in the day due to reports of record inflows of workers remittances. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) earlier in the day announced the details of remittances. The remittances rose to a historic annual high of $29.4 billion in the fiscal year 2020-21, registering a substantial 27 percent growth over the preceding fiscal year.













