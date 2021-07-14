Nine Amazon facilitation centers in major cities soon: DG Post

Pakistan Post with the collaboration of the Ministry of commerce would inaugurate around nine Amazon facilitation centres in major cities for collecting the sellers’ products and delivering them to airports in a timely manner. Pakistan Post Director General (DG) Khalid Javed, in an interview with private news channel, said on Tuesday that after South Punjab’s first Amazon Fulfillment and Facilitation Center (AFFC), which would be inaugurated in Multan after Eid-ul-Azha, Pakistan Post would expand its network in nine other cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Karachi, Sialkot, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Gujranwala. He said that Pakistan Post on the strict directives of President of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan had made quality arrangements for collecting the products from sellers’ doorsteps and delivering them to the Amazon’s warehouses. DG Post said that Pakistan Post was closely working with the Ministry of Commerce to create an enabling environment for the e-commerce industry.













