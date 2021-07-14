Have uncountable reasons to be grateful for: Feroze Khan

Feroze Khan rang in his 31st birthday on Sunday and is still basking in all the love thanks to his legions of fans! The Ishqiya actor turned to Instagram a day after his birthday to pen a special thank you note for his fans. “I literally have no words to thank for the amount of love and affection I have been given this birthday,” Actor Feroze said, posting a picture of himself.

“I’m 31 today and I have uncountable reasons to be grateful for,” Feroze added, before sending up a prayer for his fans. “I pray for every single person out there in this world struggling with their own battles.” “May you all succeed through this life and be able to please the ONE alone.”

Feroze Khan is no stranger to his ardent fan following that’s only increasing thanks to him reaching out to help many of them. Earlier in June, just days after aeronautical engineer Abdul Malik went viral after he was spotted selling juice from a stall in Karachi to make ends meet, Feroze reached out and met him. The Chup Raho actor shared a picture with Malik on Instagram early on Thursday, saying, “So I met the engineer that studied aeronautical in China and ended up working on a juice stall here. What beefed-up guy with a charismatic personality and a bright hopeful smile.”