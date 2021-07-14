Shaniera schools Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on road safety

Shaniera Akram recently took to social media to remind actors Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram of something we all need to remember this rainfall season, enjoying the weather while driving does not excuse us from following road safety rules.

Ikram recently shared an Instagram story of Khan enjoying the rain and singing in the passenger seat of a moving car. It seems that Ikram was recording Khan and driving the car at the same time. Khan wasn t wearing a seatbelt.

The Instagram story was widely circulated on social media until it reached Akram’s feed as well

The Instagram story was widely circulated on social media until it reached Akram s feed as well.

“Come on guys, you re famous, and have millions of followers, is it too hard to be a little bit more responsible?” Akram commented while sharing the story. “Put your seatbelt on and eyes on the road! I m sorry to say but that won’t be as cute if she s singing it in the hospital.”

Akram has often used her platform to raise awareness about various civic issues. In 2020, both she and her husband Wasim Akram highlighted the alarming amounts of trash and sewage found on a beach in Karachi.