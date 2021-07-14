Arjun Kapoor wanted to play Fawad Khan’s role in ‘Kapoor & Sons’

Arjun Kapoor has revealed that he wanted to be a part of Shakun Batra’s acclaimed family drama Kapoor & Sons and had also called up the director, expressing his interest in playing the character that eventually went to Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan.

Karan Johar’s production Kapoor & Sons, which released in 2016, featured an ensemble cast- late Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, Alia Bhatt, Fawad Khan and Sidharth Malhotra. Shakun Batra previously mentioned in several media interactions that he had a hard time casting for Fawad’s role as the character was gay.

During a recent Clubhouse session hosted by screenwriter Aniruddha Guha and anchor Janice Sequeira under ‘The Bollywood Film Club’, Arjun Kapoor mentioned how Kapoor and Sons was stuck for some time due to casting issues.

‘Not a lot of people know this but I can confess this now here. I had called up Shakun Batra when Kapoor & Sons was stuck for a while and I had said I would want to do Kapoor & Sons’

“Not a lot of people know this but I can confess this now here. I had called up Shakun Batra when Kapoor & Sons was stuck for a while and I had said I would want to do Kapoor & Sons. At that point of time, obviously, Shakun didn’t see the casting hitting the spot. I wanted to play Fawad’s role. I knew they were getting stuck with that,” Arjun said.

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar star, however, ascertained that he was never offered the film but as he knew Shakun personally, he could directly offer to be a part of the film.

“I was never offered the film, I had just heard that the film was being cast but it was not proving to be an easy exercise. And I know Shakun personally, so I called him up and said, ‘I would love to read and I feel I can play that role also. I have no qualms about playing either/or, wherever you see me fit, but I would like to work with you.’

“I keep making fun of him, ‘Tune Arjun Kapoor ko nahi liya but Arjun Kapoor ka naam le liya.’ Because Sidharth Malhotra ended up being called Arjun Kapoor in the film,” Arjun said. Not only was Fawad’s character was lauded for breaking the regressive stereotypes of homosexuality on screen but the actor’s performance was hailed emotionally effective. Even as a film, Kapoor and Sons proved to be a success as its story about a dysfunctional family struck a chord with the audience.