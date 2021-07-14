Who is to be crowned by PTI for AJK PM slot?

All eyes are on Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections with political parties spearheading hectic campaigns in order to achieve electoral supremacy and form the next government in the territory. Whilst Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) appears to be in a very strong position, the PPP and the PML (N) are not holding back but going an extra mile using all sorts of tactics to demonstrate their strength and upper hand before the elections to be held on 25th July.As regards the PPP, it has been learnt that the party has so far sent at least one hundred vehicles carrying hundreds of thousands of people from Sindh province for political gatherings in Azad Kashmir to display the party still enjoys popularity amongst the people of Azad Kashmir. Greasing their palm, these people have been tasked by the PPP to enthusiastically participate in all the public gatherings of the party.The PML (N) is also not staying back. Whilst PML (N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz is running the election campaign on the instructions of Nawaz Sharif, funds are also being used by the party to strengthen its position. As the PML (N) has its government in AJK, it gives the party an additional edge to hold big rallies whilst using the whole machinery of the state.This year, 32 parties are participating in the elections. The region has 3.2 million voters, out of which 1.75 million are male and 1.46 million are female.The contest is not only amongst the political parties but also within for the top seat. The sources told this correspondent that there will be an intense contest within the PTI for the slot of the Prime Minister if it wins the AJK elections. Barrister Sultan Mahmood, who heads the Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter of the PTI and billionaire real estate tycoon Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, who recently joined the PTI, are the top contenders for top berth. According to sources, though the final decision in this regard will be taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan, yet Tanveer Ilyas is likely to be crowned with the top seat given the investment he made in the PTI’s election campaign.













