Pakistan announces three-day holiday for Eidul Azha

Pakistan has approved three-day holidays for Eidul Azha, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced Tuesday. The holidays will be from July 20 (Tuesday) to July 22 (Thursday), the information minister said while briefing the media about the decisions during the Cabinet meeting. The NCOC had suggested a five-day holiday but the cabinet decided on the following dates, he shared. The centre has, however, advised people to wear masks if they are indoors and maintain social distance. The federal minister advised people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. “Don’t focus on conspiracy theories and protect the people around you.” Dr Faisal Sultan, the SAPM on health, told the cabinet that Pakistan administered 525,000 doses in one day and this is a new record for the country. “We have inoculated 20 million people so far.” The NCOC will soon submit a report on this and share its data.













