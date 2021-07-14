Non inclusion of woman member in CII: IHC directs secretary law, chairman CII to file reply within two weeks

Islamabad High Court (IHC) while issuing notices to the respondents on a petition filed against non inclusion of woman member in Council for Islamic Ideology (CII) has directed law secretary and chairman CII to file reply within two weeks.

Zainab Janjua advocate appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioner Maham Ali Khan. She pleaded that non inclusion of woman member in CII runs contrary to article 228 of the constitution. CII did not include woman member against the constitution. CII members cannot be less than 8 and more than 20. At present there are 12 members of CII but no woman member has been included.

The court while issuing notices adjourned the hearing of the case for two weeks.

The petitioner prayed the court to direct CII to include one woman member.