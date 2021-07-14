Korangi administration orders micro smart lockdown in five hotspots of two sub-divisions

Deputy Commissioner district Korangi- Karachi, Irfan Salam Mirwani on Tuesday ordered a micro smart lockdown in five areas of the district Korangi for a period of two weeks in view of emerging hotspots with respect to the spread of COVID-19.

The micro smart lockdown is enforced from July 13 to 26 on the recommendation of the District Health Officer Korangi, said a notification.

The smart lock is imposed in the areas including UC-10 Bhittai Colony, UC-8 Zaman Town and UC-02 Nasir Colony of sub-division Korangi and UC-03 Saudabad and UC-01 Model Colony of sub-division Model Colony – Korangi.

The DC Korangi has directed the officials concerned that the Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) shall be enforced under the smart lockdown and anyone entering or exiting the lockdown area shall wear a face mask without any exception.

Movement of people residing in areas under lock down shall be strictly restricted and only grocery shops/convenience stores and pharmacies shall be allowed to remain open in these areas during specific timings as specified by the Sindh Home Department.

Only one person of household shall be allowed outside for buying food items and medicines by displaying original CNIC to the law enforcement agencies.

Only one attendant, where extremely necessary, shall be allowed with a person in need of medical care.

No private or family get-together will be allowed in private homes.

The district Administration will make every effort to provide ration to the needy people residing in these areas through philanthropic organizations or by employing its resources.

The administration will make every effort to provide medical assistance to the households, in case required.

The lockdown shall be operational from 5 pm on July 13, 2021 and will remain effective till July 26, by 5 pm or till the infected persons are cured as per guidelines issued by the authorities concerned.

The Assistant Commissioners of sub-division Korangi & Model Colony are directed to provide logistic support to implement the micro smart lockdown in close coordination with the Health department and law enforcement agencies.

The ACs are directed to ensure proper lockdown security plans in coordination with the respective Superintendent of Police.

They are further directed to make implementation plans and enforce the lockdown in letter and spirit, penalize the violators in line with the directives of Sindh Home department and take further decisions in coordination with the concerned Superintendent of Police to resolve day-to-day issues in the public interest.