SEZs establishment to be expedited, Tarin tells Rong

Pakistan and China have underscored the importance of expediting the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for creating abundant investment and employment opportunities in identified areas.

This was expressed during a meeting between Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong on Tuesday. SAPM on Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood and secretary finance were also present in the meeting.

While extending a warm welcome to Nong Rong, the finance minister stated that the China-Pakistan bilateral relationship is an epitome of enduring friendship and brotherhood. He said that CPEC has ushered a new era of economic prosperity and is of utmost importance for Pakistan. The CPEC will generate abundant employment and investment opportunities in Pakistan and beyond, he added.The finance minister said that the Joint Corporation Committee (JCC) has been activated. Working groups have been formed under the umbrella of JCC which would focus on different areas including planning, energy, industrial cooperation, infrastructure, communication, agriculture and overall socio-economic development. The focal persons of each working group would remain in regular contact.