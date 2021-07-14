Govt to provide conducive environment to investors: Kamal

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said that the top priority of the provincial government is to provide a conducive environment to investors.

The chief minister said this while addressing a three-day business conference on investment opportunities in the province, organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBOIT) at a local hotel in the provincial capital.

The chief minister said the federal government is cooperating and taking steps to bring investments, especially foreign direct investment (FDI), to the province. He said the government is committed to facilitating investors, adding if there is no investment then who will be taxed. He said that overseas investors always approach local businessmen and take feedback prior to investing in any sector. It is important to have a business friendly environment at the local level so that investors from abroad also come to Pakistan, he added.