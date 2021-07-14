PBC lauds elevation of BHC CJ as SC judge

While lauding confirmation of Balochsitan High Court (BHC) Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail’s elevation to top court, Pakistan Bar Council on Tuesday expressed pleasure, saying the commission has adopted principle of justice while deferring Sindh High Court Justice Muhammad Ali Mazahar’s name for elevation to the top court. Vice-Chairman of the PBC Khush Dil Khan and the Executive Committee of the Council through its Chairman, Muhammad Faheem Wali expressed in a statement on Tuesday, “We are extremely pleased to hear about the decision of the JCP held in its meeting on July 13, 2021, wherein the elevation of Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Chief Justice of BHC to the Supreme Court has been confirmed and that of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Judge, SHC has been deferred in line with the wishes of the legal fraternity of the Country”.

They while appreciating the decision paid rich tribute to the entire Judicial Commission for sticking to the principles of justice and reiterated that the Resolution by the Bar Council was issued for enforcement of the Rule of Law and strict adherence to the Constitution and Judicial principles, as the legal fraternity hold the Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar in high esteem for his competence and legal acumen.