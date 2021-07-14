PTI to bring reforms in education, health, police sectors in AJK: Ali Muhammad

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) would bring reforms in education, health and police sectors in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) after winning the upcoming general elections.

Responding to a Point of Order in the National Assembly, he said, “We have a comprehensive development program for AJK to bring reforms in education, health and police sectors, like we have done in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

He alleged the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had not started any development programme in AJK during their tenures.

He said the PML (N) was in power in Azad Kashmir over the last five years but it gave nothing to the territory except dilapidated roads, health and education infrastructure.

The minister said that no attention had been given by both the political parties for the infrastructure development in AJK. “Have you (PML-N, PPP) made schools, colleges, universities and roads in the AJK during 10 years of tenures,” he questioned!

He said that free, fair and transparent elections would be held on July 25 in the AJK, adding that still AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider was heading the government and the process of elections was being done under his supervision.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that no one could think to make a deal on Kashmir.

The state policy has been followed in Kashmir since 1947 till date, he added.

“All the governments have the policy that the issue of Kashmir should be solved as per the resolutions of the United Nations and according to the aspirations of the Kashmiris” he added. The Minister of State said Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his speech in the Legislative Assembly of AJK, said he would be a lawyer of the people of Kashmir in the world.

Ali Muhammad Khan said Imran Khan also highlighted the dispute of Kashmir in the United Nations in an effective way and equated the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Hitler. Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri referred the calling attention notice regarding short supply of water to the province of Punjab by IRSA to the concerned committee.