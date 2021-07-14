News Report for CEO Club House

It’s a privilege to announce that CEO CLUBS WORLDWIDE USA founded by Mr. Joseph Mancuso in 1977, has signed MOU with LAHORE SMART CITY on 2nd July, 2021 for establishing the CEO Club House & Executive Training Centre of CEO CLUBS WORLDWIDE-Pakistan Chapter. The MOU was signed by Mr. Muhammad Ijaz (President International Development – CEO Clubs Worldwide USA) & Mr. Zahid Rafiq (Chairman Lahore Smart City & Capital Smart City by HRL). We, CEO Clubs Worldwide really appreciate Mr. Zahid Rafiq and his team for their support to develop the country’s leading business & recreational hub for the intellectual growth of C-Level and business growth of national & international organizations.













