Nigerian kidnappers free abducted emir, hold 13 relatives: family

An emir kidnapped in northern Nigeria’s Kaduna state has been freed while 13 other family members remained in captivity, his son said Tuesday. The attackers, known locally as bandits, stormed the palace of 83-year-old Alhassan Adamu, the emir of Kajuru outside the state capital of Kaduna early on Sunday, and seized victims, including women and children. Emirs are revered in predominantly Muslim northern Nigeria as custodians of Islam and tradition. They have no constitutional role, but wield influence and act as a link between the people and government. “His Highness was released yesterday and he is now in the palace,” said Musa Alassan Adamu, the emir’s eldest son. “He was dropped by his captors outside the town from where he walked to the palace,” Adamu told AFP. He said the monarch was taken to hospital for medical checks where he was certified to be in good health. “The bandits are still holding 13 members of the family,” the son said. Twelve family members were initially thought to have been abducted with the emir.













