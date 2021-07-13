Three-day holiday on Eid-ul-Adha approved by federal cabinet

Islamabad: The federal cabinet on Tuesday has announced three days of holidays on following Eid-ul-Adha, beginning on Tuesday, July 20 and ending on Thursday, July 22.

The announcement was made after the meeting of the federal cabinet where several important decisions were taken.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry briefed the media about the current coronavirus situation in the country and stated that the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) had proposed five holidays but the cabinet has approved only three.

It should be noted that a day ago, the Interior Ministry had sent a summary to the prime minister, suggesting a four-day holiday on Eid-ul-Adha.