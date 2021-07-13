PSX turns around, gains 33.42 points closes at 47,480 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around Tuesday and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 33.42 points, with a positive change of 0.07 percent, closing at 47,480.50 points against 47,447.08 points on the last working day.

A total of 496,822,688 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 474,994,829 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs16.241 billion against Rs 14.322 billion the previous day.

As many as 412 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 172 of them recorded gain and 222 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 48,035,500 shares and price per share of Rs 3.64, Ghani Global Glass with a volume of 37,592,500 and price per share of Rs 26.59 and TLP Corp Ltd with volume of 29,413,500 and price per share of Rs 21.14.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum increase of Rs 281 per share, closing at Rs16470 whereas Khyber Tobacco was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs 32.62, closing at Rs 467.59.

Nestle Pakistan recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 59.99 per share, closing at Rs 5815.01 followed by Bata (Pak), the share prices of which decreased by Rs 45 per share, closing at Rs1690.