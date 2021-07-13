Ghana Ali proud of husband’s appearance

Pakistani actress Ghana Ali, holds a positive opinion when it comes to the matter of body image.

The showbiz industry and her fans have made her husband a subject of conversation due to him being overweight.

Ghana has made it quite clear that she considers her rather ‘overweight’ husband to be deserving of praise.

Ghana recently got married, and social media has not been so forgiving when it comes to her husband.

Whenever she posts photos of herself with her husband in the frame, the couple receives a lot of backlash, which most would consider uncalled for and harsh.

The harsh opinions of social media users are almost always unavoidable, and in Ghana Ali’s case, the criticism is directed at her husband’s obesity.

However, the actress is pleased with her husband’s appearance, and flaunts her love for him proudly.

During a question/answer session on Instagram stories, a follower asked the actress if she urges her husband to lose weight.

To which the actress responded, “No, I find him cute like this. I don’t want him to lose weight.”