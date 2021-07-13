Banned outfit terrorist of JSMM arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The police and law enforcement agencies on Tuesday, in a joint operation against the banned ouftits, arrested a terrorist associated with the banned outfit organisation, Jiye Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) Shafi Burfat group in Karachi.

According to the details, the operation was carried out and the arrest was made from Karachi’s Bhittabad area. The police briefed the terrorist named Romesh Kumar holds BS degree in Physics and Telecom from Federal Urdu University and sounded highly qualified.

Authorities further revealed that Kumar was an expert in making bombs and is said to be the mastermind of 38 cracker blasts that took place between 2010-15. Initially, he confessed that he has been involved in target killing, damaging properties and other crimes.

Explosives, crackers, mobile and CNIC have been taken into custody from the arrested outlaw, said the police. He also revealed about receiving directives from Shafi Burfat from Germany. Further investigation into the matter was underway.

Last month, the police in Ittehad Town claimed to have arrested an alleged notorious terrorist belonging to a banned outfit in an intelligence-based raid. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kaemari Fida Hussain had said at least half kilogram explosives and hand grenades were confiscated from his possession at the time of the arrest.