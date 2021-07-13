Around 54% people express satisfaction over govt’s performance in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken a lead in provision of public service in the country as 54 percent of complainants on Pakistan Citizen Portal have expressed satisfaction over the government’s performance.

According to a press advertisement issued here on Tuesday by the provincial government in connection with ‘International Day of access to Public Service’, the provincial government claimed to be striving hard for provision of best public services.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was endeavoring to create an example in ‘Good Governance’ by ensuring best public services, the ad added.

Sharing the performance of KP government in public services, the advertisement continued, that about 353,480 number of complaints were received on Pakistan Citizen Portal out of which 94 percent were redressed accordingly and at appropriate time.

In Municipal services, 75,150 complaints were received out of which 93 percent were redressed and 56 percent people expressed satisfaction over the government’s response.

About cleanliness, 27,353 complaints were received, 85 percent were redressed and 62 percent complainants expressed satisfaction.

Over control of the price hike issue, 2238 complaints were received, 98 percent were redressed attracting 69 percent satisfaction of people.

On the issue of substandard food sales and manufacturing, 1,617 complaints were received, 98 percent were resolved and 69 percent of people expressed satisfaction.

In the Education sector, a total of 64,634 complaints were received out of which 88 percent were redressed and 45 percent of complainants expressed satisfaction.

The issue of Human Rights about 25,331 number of complaints were received, 92 percent were resolved and 55 percent people expressed satisfaction.

In the Police department, 23,612 people lodged complaints out of which 96 percent were taken up and redressed, attracting 53 percent satisfaction of filers.

The encroachment issue attracted 8,684 number of complaints out of which 96 percent were redressed and 50 percent of complainants expressed satisfaction.

People were also advised to call a toll free number of 1,800 for contacting the District Monitoring Officer for registration of any public complaint in any part of the province.