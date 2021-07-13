Public hospitals in Punjab given ‘pennies’ to run operations

In contrast to the budgeted Rs53 billion for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2021-22, the Punjab Finance Department only provided a little sum for public hospitals.

Only Rs1.50 billion was allocated by the Punjab government to manage the 23 public hospitals.

In Lahore, development work on 23 projects totaling over Rs53 billion is underway.

According to the statistics, Fatima Jinnah Hospital in Jubilee Town received Rs340 million, Children Hospital Rs30 million, Fatima Jinnah Medical Hospital Rs30.38 million, Services Hospital’s Gynae Ward Rs10.81 million, and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital’s Mother and Child ward Rs600 million.

Children’s Hospital Burn Centre and Jinnah Hospital Endoscopic Services extension, as well as Jinnah and Services Hospital skills lab upgrades, were among the ‘neglected’ projects that received no funding.