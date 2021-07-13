‘Cattle markets bustling with enthusiastic customers ahead of Eid’

In the run-up to the festival of Eid-ul-Adha, hustle and bustle at various cattle markets are gradually gaining momentum where enthusiastic customers of all age groups are visiting and bargaining for their favorite animals.

All young and old customers from different cities of the country were seen engaged in buying their sacrificial animals for the upcoming annual festival of Eid-ul-Azha, said a report aired by a private news channel.

According to the citizens, the festival of Eid is just around the corner and the streets and markets have started becoming more crowded with sacrificial animals and with sellers.

In almost every playground and house, small kids were seen playing with sacrificial animals such as goats, sheep, cows and camels outside their houses, said a citizen.

A large number of customers were visiting sacrificial animals and bargaining with sellers for affordable prices, said a citizen.

A trader in the cattle market hoped that his livestock would be sold like previous years before Eid-ul-Azha, adding, the cost of each animal is determined by its weight, health and age so that customers are well aware of the different options and they are selecting their animals on their own choice.

A customer who has recently purchased a sacrificial animal commented here Tuesday that he had visited various cattle markets but vendors demanded very high prices.

Traders of the cattle markets while refusing the price hike claimed that they are not overcharging the customers and selling their animals on regular prices.

A trader said that no customer is allowed to enter the cattle market without wearing a face covering either for sale or purchase of animals or staff involved in market management as Covid fear is still exciting and the government is taking all strict measures to protect the people’s health.

On the other hand, cattle vendors are also publishing photos and videos of their animals on social media platforms where customers from Pakistan and abroad are placing their orders and reservations for sacrifices amid coronavirus.