Punjab bureaucracy sees a major reshuffle

LAHORE: The Punjab government has replaced the ACS (Home), the specialised healthcare and medical education secretary, and the secretaries of the forest, wildlife, and fisheries ministries in a major overhaul of senior administrative secretaries.

The services and General Administration of Punjab notified that the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Government of Punjab, Momin Agha has been relieved of his duties on Monday.

The notification is to be effective immediately and Momin Agha is to report to the Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan, for further orders.

The Additional Chief is also relieved of the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Home

Department, South Punjab.

The Secretary to the Government of Punjab, Housing Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department Zafar Nasrullah Khan has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Government of Punjab.

He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Secretary, HUD & PHE Department, Government of Punjab, in addition to his own duties for a period of three months or till the posting of a regular incumbent, whichever falls earlier.

The Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department Nabeel Ahmad Awan is relieved of his duties in the Government of Punjab, with immediate effect to report to Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan, for further orders.

Government of the Punjab, Energy Department Muhammad Aamir Jan has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department, along with vice Mr. Nabeel Ahmad Awan, who has also been relieved.

He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Secretary Energy Department, Government of Punjab, in addition to his own duties for a period of three months or till the posting of a regular incumbent, whichever falls earlier.

Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries Department Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari has been transferred, with immediate effect and directed to report to Services & General Administration Department, Government of Punjab, for further orders.

The Services & General Administration Department Shahid Zaman has been promoted to BS-20, on regular basis, in that service and upon such promotion, he is posted as Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries Department, whereas, vice Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari has also been transferred.

The orders were given by Jawad Rafique Malik, the Chief Secretary of the government of Punjab.