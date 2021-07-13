35 cases of delta variant reported in Sindh; Provincial health department

KARACHI: The Provincial health department has reported that 35 cases of the COVID-19 Indian Delta variant have been found in Sindh.

Five members of a family from Karachi’s Lyari have been confirmed infected with the Indian Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to Secretary of Health Sindh Qasim Soomro.

Four people are said to be in critical condition and are being treated in a hospital.

In order to control the spread of the deadly variant, Soomro added that authorities are tracing people who recently met with infected people.

Citizens have been advised to get vaccinated as soon as possible to prevent the virus from spreading further.

20 people have previously been diagnosed with the delta variant in Rawalpindi.

Multiple variants of covid are circulating all over the world.

One of these variants comes from the B.1.617 lineage, which was discovered earlier this year in India.

Early evidence suggests that its Delta variant sub-lineage B.1.617.2 is more transmissible than contemporary lineages.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has referred to this as a variant of concern (VOC), due to its easy transmissibility.

Growing numbers of countries are reporting outbreaks of this specific type of variant.

A variant linked to an increase in transmissibility or a negative change in Covid-19 epidemiology, an increase in virulence, or a decrease in the effectiveness of public health measures or available diagnostics, vaccines, or therapeutics, it is classified as a VOC by the WHO.