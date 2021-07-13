NADRA rejects ban on entry of unvaccinated people in its offices

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) rejected the decision on Tuesday to bar the entry of unvaccinated people into its offices.

According to sources, deputy commissioners of various districts wrote to the Nadra to request for making a Covid-19 inoculation certificate mandatory before entry in all its centers. However, the organization refused to accept the request in its response.

It said over 200,000 people visit Nadra centers daily, adding even CNIC is required to get inoculated.

The National Database and Registration Authority called for exempting its offices from the Covid vaccination certificate condition.

On July 9, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had recommended that anyone who did not hold a COVID-19 vaccination certificate should not be allowed to travel by air after Aug. 1.