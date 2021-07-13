Man dies of Naegleria in Karachi

KARACHI: According to the Sindh government’s health department, another individual in Karachi has been infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri.

The latest fatality brings the total number of people killed by Naegleria in Karachi to five in 2021.

According to health officials, the deceased went picnicking with his pals at a farmhouse near Malir.

The fourth victim, a young neurosurgeon, died yesterday [July 12] from the brain-eating amoeba.

At the PNS Shifa Hospital, the 30-year-old neurosurgeon died of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).

“On June 30, Dr. Majid Ismail Chandio, a resident of DHA Karachi and a neurosurgeon by profession, became infected with Naegleria fowleri. He had been on a ventilator for many days and died today at the PNS Shifa Hospital, according to Shakeel Ahmed, technical officer public health.

An eight-year-old child from District Central died of PAM at the Liaquat National Hospital earlier on Friday.

In June and mid-May, a 30-year-old resident of the Abul Hasan Isphahani Road area and a 40-year-old resident of the Quaidabad neighbourhood died after contracting Naegleria.

Freshwater is home to Naegleria fowleri.