Neha Kakkar crosses fan following of 60 million on Instagram

The renowned Indian singer Neha Kakkar, on Tuesday, announced to have crossed a culminated record of 60 million followers on Instagram.

Kakkar, via a Facebook-owned app, celebrated the historic milestone by interacting with millions of her fans.

Moreover, the famous singer shared a cake-cutting video in which she could be seen enjoying the recently achieved victory.

According to her instagram post, she wrote, “60 Million Pyar! Main Khush Nahin Behad Khush Hoon.. The amount of love you all give Your Nehu can’t be compared with anything!”

“Aap ho toh Neha Kakkar Hai! Thank You.. Each One of You and Specially My Most Special People, My #NeHearts Love You all!!!!”



“Thank You @rohanpreetsingh for always being there and making all my wishes come true since the time you came in my life!!,” Neha wrote for husband Rohanpreet Singh.

“I #NehaKakkar can proudly say that I’m The #MostFollowedIndianMusician,” she stated.