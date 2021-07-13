Vaccination certificates to be checked at bus stops

KARACHI: Sindh’s transport ministry issued new directives for public transportation operators on Tuesday, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in the province.

According to the details, teams have been formed to check COVID-19 vaccination certificates of people using public transportation throughout the province.

The teams will check vaccination certificates at inter-city and intra-city bus stops to ensure that the citizens using public transportation are vaccinated.

According to the department the drive will last until July 18.

Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Shah said that only people who have been vaccinated will be allowed to use public transportation in the province.

He stated that travellers’ vaccination certificates would be checked to ensure that they had been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Netizens and transporters were urged to get vaccinated by the minister.

He had also requested that visitors to Sindh from other provinces bring proof of vaccination.

Shah emphasised the importance of citizen cooperation in preventing the virus’s spread.