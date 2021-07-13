PM to address United Nations forum on sustainable development today



Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the United Nations High Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development on Tuesday, outlining his vision for addressing the economic challenges posed by COVID-19 and climate change.

The prime minister will describe his plans to deal with the triple challenge faced by the world today of the COVID-19 pandemic, reversal of economic progress and existential threat posed by climate change.

He will propose an action plan for effective measures to be taken at the national and international level for an effective response to “build back better”.

The HLPF is the top platform to review the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The theme of the 2021 HLPF is achieving a sustainable and resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that puts countries on a path to achieve the 2030 Agenda and SDGs.

The HLPF is convened every year under the auspices of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) – which is currently presided over by Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN in New York.

PM Imran Khan has been regularly addressing this theme at various international forums and had put forth several practical recommendations, many of which are in the process of implementation.

The conference will discuss the policies that have been implemented so far to respond to the pandemic and its impacts.

Many other countries will also present their Voluntary National Reviews on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda in the context of the ongoing crisis at the Forum.

The HLPF will adopt a Ministerial declaration on how to address the impacts of COVID-19, while helping to transform a more sustainable and inclusive economy, building robust and universal healthcare and social systems and protecting the world.