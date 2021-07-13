PTI-led govt taking practical steps for corruption-free country: Kanwal Shauzab

Parliamentary Secretary Planning Development & Special Initiatives Tuesday said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking practical steps to eradicate corruption from the country and would hold all looters of national wealth accountable.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the opposition has failed to attract masses towards their narrative as the nation firmly stands with PM Imran Khan to bring ‘accountability revolution’ for looters of national treasury.

She said past regimes of PML-N and PPP did nothing for the betterment of the public, and now corrupt elements are only worried about protecting their looted wealth.

Kanwal said now nation would ever tolerate the politics of greedy and corrupt politicians any more. Replying to a query she said live streaming of court proceedings is the only way for the right to access justice and there is dire need to let media carry out live broadcasts of high-profile cases as Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had suggested in his statement.

She said the government is strongly believed in capacity building of national institutions including NAB and courts to make accountability process more fair and transparent.