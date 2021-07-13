Adjournment motion in Punjab Assembly over rising number of women’s killing for honour

LAHORE: Member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and MPA Zehra Naqvi has moved an adjournment motion in the Punjab Assembly in response to the killings of 81 women in honour cases across the province this year, on Tuesday.

According to the adjournment motion, 81 women have died in Punjab just this year in the name of honour, and the administration has failed to control the rising number of incidents.

In her motion to the Punjab Assembly, Naqvi stated that 62 of the 178 accused named in the honour killing cases have fled and that police have failed to apprehend them.

The motion further stated that the highest number of women killed in Punjab was reported in the Gujranwala region, where 17 women were killed.

The victims killed under honor cases include, 12 women were killed in Faisalabad, 11 in Multan, 10 in Bahawalpur, 5 in Lahore, 8 in Sargodha, 6 in DG Khan, 4 in Rawalpindi, and 2 in Sahiwal.

The adjournment motion urged the authorities to control the province’s rising number of honour killings and take concrete steps to protect women’s lives.