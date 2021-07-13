PM pays tribute to struggles of Kashmiris on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day

ISLAMABAD: In light of Kashmir Martyrs’ Day being observed on both sides of the border, Prime Minister Imran Khan once again put forward the stance that Pakistan stands with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“We stand with Kashmiris on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day & pay tribute to 22 Shuhada of 13 July 1931, martyred when the Dogra Maharaja’s soldiers fired on peaceful protestors. Kashmiris’ struggle against tyranny & illegal Indian Occupation is steeped in a history of resistance & sacrifice,” he tweeted.

“This indomitable spirit of resistance remains alive as Kashmiri men & women continue to fight illegal Indian Occupation. Pakistan stands with the Kashmiris in their just struggle & will not compromise till they get their right to self determination guaranteed by UNSC resolutions,” he further said.

July 13, is a memorable day in the history of Kashmiri struggle, for the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 freedom fighters in Srinagar.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that Kashmir martyrs day reminds us of courage and bravery exhibited by the Kashmiris against tyranny.

“Today, on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, July 13, 1931, we salute the martyrs who spoke the word of truth against the honor and dignity of the Qur’an and oppression. Reminiscent of the unparalleled bravery of the people of Kashmir.” he tweeted.

He said today on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day 21, Kashmiris laid their lives for speaking the word of truth before the oppressive rulers.