Model found dead in her house in Lahore’s DHA

A model was found dead at her residence in Lahore’s Defence neighbourhood under mysterious circumstances, police said on Sunday. According to the First Information Report of the incident, 29-year-old Nayab Nadeem, a model by profession, was strangulated to death by unknown suspects at her house in DHA Phase-V. The case was registered on behalf of one of the two stepbrothers of the deceased woman. Citing initial investigations, Defence B Police Station SHO Nayyar Nisar said police suspected that the model was strangulated, but added that the post-mortem report will reveal the facts about her death. The complainant, Muhammad Ali, stated that he visited his sister’s place on Friday around midnight and found her dead on the floor unclothed. “There were scars on my sister’s neck,” he said in a statement. He added that he found a net of her bathroom window broken. He said he suspected that his sister was murdered and demanded that the perpetrators be brought to book.













