Pakistani seafood exporters see potential in export to China

“China is our backbone in exports. In seafood exports, China is the compulsory aspect of our sales,” Suhail Firdous, CEO of Super Star Enterprise told Gwadar Pro.

Located in the northern part of the Arabian Sea, Pakistan is endowed with rich fishing potential and its seafood export has shown robust growth.

The seafood exports during July-May (2020-21) were recorded at $383.088 million against the exports of $373.382 million in July-May (2019-20), showing growth of around 2.6 percent, according to the latest data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The export to China takes up a great proportion. According to data from International Trade Center(ITC), Pakistan’s exports of fish and aquatic products to China accounted for 29% of Pakistan’s total exports of such products in 2019.

“7-8 different types of fish are mostly consumed in China. There is a Tianjin City where our Sole Fish is very popular. Pakistan’s 70% Sole Fish is consumed in that city. There is also Ribbon Fish, cuttlefish, squid, octopus, and other items that are loved by Chinese people,” said Suhail Firdous.

Targeting this huge market, Suhail Firdous mentioned that “from a marketing point of view, it’s very easy for the export as all we need to do is to prove the quality.