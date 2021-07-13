England cricketers don’t follow shortcuts like Pakistan, says Kamran Akmal

LAHORE: Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal, in a Youtube video, has stated that England players don’t rely on shortcuts like the Men in Green after their recent defeat against a depleted opposition in the second one-day international (ODI) at Lord’s. The 39-year-old said that the England players, unlike their Pakistan counterparts, were not inducted get into the national side on the basis of just one or two performances. “They are mentally very strong because they have been playing cricket. They haven’t relied on shortcuts. They haven’t made it to the side based on one or two matches. Everyone’s number of matches and performances are there for everyone to see. England players always show maturity. This has benefited the England side who can play two teams now at one time. They have the talent and the players to do that. It was bad luck for Pakistan and that is all we can say. Pakistan should put in the effort in the last match. They should win the last match so that they have a bit of confidence going into the T20s. What is being done to Pakistan cricket is there for everyone to see,” Akmal said.

Akmal praised the new England outfit for their performance against a more experienced Pakistan side. “England performed really well. The way they fielded and the way that they were led by Ben Stokes, who was outstanding. It did not seem like Pakistan would lose the way they did. We didn’t expect this performance. Our players had over 400 matches experience and they were up against a new England team with the collective experience of 108 matches,” he concluded.